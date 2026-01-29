'Maharashtra Politics Weaker, Directionless Without Ajit Dada': Uddhav Sena's Mouthpiece

Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, highlighting his influence and contribution to the state's politics.

In its editorial, Saamana described Ajit Pawar as a natural leader who demonstrated independent leadership despite working under his uncle Sharad Pawar's shadow. It said his sudden death was a cruel blow to Maharashtra, robbing the state of a strong and large-hearted leader. The editorial noted that Ajit Pawar was constantly on the move and deeply engaged in public life.

Tracing Ajit Pawar's political journey, Saamana wrote that he entered politics as Sharad Pawar's nephew and grew under his guidance, but eventually carved out his own distinct political path through his achievements.

"Ajit Dada was always on the move, constantly travelling. Now he has embarked on a journey from which he will never return. His sudden departure has created a deep void in Maharashtra's social life, political landscape and in the personal lives of millions. He entered Maharashtra politics as Sharad Pawar's nephew. Under the protective shadow of Pawar, like the Sahyadris, he built his position and carved his own distinct path through his achievements. Over time, his political journey diverged from that of Sharad Pawar," the editorial read.

The editorial described him as a blunt and efficient leader who valued punctuality, cleanliness and discipline. It said making hollow promises did not suit his working style, and he often backed his words with action.

"Ajit Pawar was known as a blunt and efficient leader. He valued punctuality, cleanliness and neatness. Making hollow promises did not suit his style. He often said, "Let's see how you get elected," and then made it happen," Saamana wrote in its editorial.

Saamana further compared Ajit Pawar to a "vast umbrella under which thousands found shelter", noting that with his passing, the future of those dependent on him had become uncertain. Recalling the loss of other prominent leaders such as Pramod Mahajan, Gopinath Munde, Vilasrao Deshmukh and RR Patil, the editorial said it felt as though Marathi politics had fallen under an evil spell.

"In contemporary politics, Ajit Pawar was like a vast umbrella under which thousands found shelter. When that umbrella collapsed, the future of those dependent on him turned uncertain. Ajit Pawar was truly a "Dada." This era of the "Dada" ended far too soon. Talented leaders like Pramod Mahajan, Gopinath Munde, Vilasrao Deshmukh and RR Patil have already departed from Maharashtra's political stage. It feels as though Marathi politics has fallen under an evil spell. Once again, Maharashtra has lost a capable and powerful leader," said Saamana.

The editorial stated that with Ajit Pawar's absence, Maharashtra's politics appears weaker, slower and directionless. It said many who built their political careers around him now feel orphaned, and that a firm, courageous and bold personality of Maharashtra politics has crossed beyond time's veil, leaving behind countless memories.

"With the absence of a leader like Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's politics appears weaker, slower and directionless. A large section of people who built their political careers around his name now feels orphaned. A firm, courageous and bold personality of Maharashtra politics has crossed beyond time's veil, leaving behind countless memories," Saamana read.

Ajit 'Dada' Pawar died on Wednesday in a plane crash at Baramati airport, leaving behind a long career of ups and downs in politics. He was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections.

Ajit Pawar was born on 22nd July 1959 in Deolali Pravara, Rahuri taluka, Ahmednagar district.

He was known among the people as "Ajit Dada" for his tireless efforts on behalf of the people of Maharashtra and his ability to stay connected to them and the soil.

In addition to making significant contributions to government administration, Pawar oversaw the management of various cooperative organisations, including Milk Unions and Federations and sugar factories.

Ajit Dada's leadership journey began and continued across institutions such as milk unions, cooperative societies, sugar factories, and banks, and took a new direction in 1991 when he was elected to the Lok Sabha. He would later vacate the Baramati seat for his uncle Sharad Pawar. Since then, he has held many more positions, including MLA, Minister of State for various critical government departments, and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Ajit Pawar was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

In November 2019, he engineered a split in the NCP, joined a government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, and became the Deputy Chief Minister. In February 2024, the Election Commission awarded the party name and symbol to the faction headed by Ajit Pawar.

Despite this, Ajit Pawar was known to be very close to his uncle, Sharad Pawar, under whose guidance he began his political career. In the recently held Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Elections, the two rival factions of the NCP formed an alliance and presented a united development agenda for Pune.

Ajit Pawar was famed for his straightforward approach and frankness. He is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.

