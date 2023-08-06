Amit Shah's 'At Right Place' Comment As He Shares Stage With Ajit Pawar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared the dais with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at an event in Pune today and said Mr Pawar is at the "right place".

"Ajit Dada (Pawar) has come for the first time after becoming the Deputy Chief Minister and I am sharing the stage with him. I want to tell him that after a long time, you are sitting at the right place," Shah said.

"This was the right place but you took too long to come," he said.

Amit Shah, who also holds the Cooperation portfolio, is in Pune as part of a two-day visit and was speaking at an event to launch the digital portal of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies office in Pune.

Ajit Pawar, along with other Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislatures, rebelled and joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra led by Eknath Shinde.

Ajit Pawar is now the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharahstra along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis.