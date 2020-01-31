Ajay Bisaria Appointed As Indian High Commissioner To Canada

Ajay Bisaria was on Friday appointed High Commissioner to Canada.

Senior diplomat Ajay Bisaria was on Friday appointed High Commissioner to Canada, a posting considered important in view of India's close ties with the north American country.

Mr Bisaria was serving as India's High Commissioner to Pakistan but returned to India in August last year after Islamabad expelled him following developments related to Jammu and Kashmir

Mr Bisaria, a 1987-batch IFS officer, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Canada, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," it said.

As High Commissioner to Pakistan, Mr Bisaria helped establish linkages between India and the Imran Khan-led government which came to power in August 2018.

He was involved in furthering various initiatives, including the opening of Kartarpur corridor. The senior diplomat has served in various positions in the last three decades.

Mr Bisaria was private secretary to then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee between 1999 to 2004. He has also worked in the World Bank in Washington as an advisor to the executive director for South Asia from 2004-2008.