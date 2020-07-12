Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Daughter COVID +ve, Jaya Bachchan Negative

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aradhya have also tested positive for coronavirus, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope confirmed today. Jaya Bachchan has tested negative for the virus. The Bachchan family had undergone coronavirus tests after film icon Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for the virus yesterday. In a late evening tweet, he and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that they have both tested positive for coronavirus.

"Smt.Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachhan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bacchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery," read his tweet, which was deleted shortly after.

The Nanavati Super Specialty Hospital said Amitabh Bachchan, who was brought in last evening, is "stable with mild symptoms". The 77-year-old has been kept at the hospital's isolation unit.

The hospital said the disease usually peaks around the 10th or the 12th day.

"Today would be 5th day since Amitabh ji's symptoms had surfaced... have to watch closely for another seven days and see how the disease evolves...in the next 3 days, we will be able to see the evolution trajectory... very likely that he may remain to have a very mild version," said Dr Abdul Samad Ansari, head of the hospital's critical care unit.