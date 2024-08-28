Airtel To Shut Down Wynk App, Offer Users This App To Stream Music

Apple TV+ will be integrated into Airtel's video streaming platform, Xstream (file).

Airtel will soon shut down its Wynk Music app and partner with Apple to provide customers with music and video content. The telecommunications giant will provide exclusive offers for Apple TV+ and Apple Music to its customers in India later this year.

"We can confirm that we will sunset Wynk Music and all Wynk Music employees will be absorbed within the Airtel ecosystem," a spokesperson told news agency PTI soon after the company announced a strategic partnership with Apple.

Users subscribed to Airtel's music streaming service, Wynk Premium, will now gain access to special offers on Apple Music. "Airtel is planning to close Wynk Music in the next couple of months. It will absorb all the employees into the company," said another source.

The Wynk Music app was launched by Airtel, a decade ago, in 2014. It has an estimated subscriber count of over 100 million as of now.

As a part of the new deal, Apple TV+ will be integrated into Airtel's video streaming platform, Xstream, available through premium subscription plans. However, Airtel has not disclosed the financial terms of the partnership or the pricing details for the plans yet.

This announcement by Airtel comes amid Disney and Reliance seeking antitrust clearance in India for their $8.5 billion merger, aiming to establish the largest entertainment entity in the country.