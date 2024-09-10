Airtel Africa Fellowship To Benefit Students At IIT Madras Zanzibar

IIT Madras Zanzibar is the first-ever foreign campus established by an IIT. (File)

Airtel Africa Foundation has announced the 'Airtel Africa Fellowship Program' for the undergraduate students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras Zanzibar, the first-ever foreign campus established by an IIT.

The fellowship aims to support students in the Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at the Zanzibar campus, said a release by Airtel Africa Foundation. With an outlay of $500,000, it will benefit 10 students for their entire course duration of four years.

Airtel Africa Foundation, established in 2024, aims to advance digital and financial inclusion across Africa with key focus on education and environmental protection, the release said.

This fellowship is the maiden initiative undertaken to enhance educational opportunities for meritorious students, especially from disadvantaged backgrounds, enrolled at IITM Zanzibar, it added.

The fellowship will be available to students from 14 countries: Nigeria, Kenya, Malawi, Uganda, Zambia, Tanzania, Rwanda, DRC, Niger, Chad, Congo B, Gabon, Madagascar and Seychelles.

The 'Airtel Africa Fellows' will be provided 100% of their college fees while eligible students will also get an additional $500 to cover their living expenses.

This initiative will aspire to transform, shape lives and nurture future leaders who will contribute to technological innovation and economic growth of Africa, the foundation said.

Zanzibar's Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Lela Mohamed Mussa praised IITM Zanzibar for charting a "wonderful path" in technical education.

Olusegun Ogunsanya, Chairman of the Airtel Africa Foundation, said the initiative aims to contribute towards creating a prosperous and sustainable continent.

IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti said the institute is committed to establishing a world class campus in Zanzibar.

"We are delighted that Airtel Africa Foundation is joining hands with us in this effort. We look forward to welcoming the second cohort of bright young students to the IITM Zanzibar campus this year," he said.