IIT Madras Zanzibar Invites Applications For Data Science, AI courses

IIT Madras Zanzibar has invited applications for its second batch of students for the academic year 2024-25. The two programmes that are accepting applications for the new academic year are - BS in Data Science and AI and MTech in Data Science and AI.

The last date to apply for the BS program is April 15, 2024. The screening test will be held on June 9, 2024 (2 pm to 5 pm and 11.30 am to 2.30 pm East African Time).

The deadline to apply for the MTech program is March 15, 2024. The screening test for the MTech Program will be held on March 31, 2024 (2 pm to 5 pm Indian time and 11.30 am to 2.30 pm East African Time).

An official notification from IIT Madras read, "Due to overwhelming enthusiasm from the student community in India and abroad, the institute is considering an increase in the number of seats for both programs."

In 2024, IIT Madras became the first IIT to establish a full-fledged campus in a foreign country. Interested students can visit the official website of the institute to check complete details about the various stages of the selection process, details of the evaluation, pattern of the screening test, fee structure, important dates, detailed syllabus and eligibility criteria, among other details.

Admission process

Admission to these programs is based on a comprehensive three-stage process.

The first stage involves shortlisting of applications based on minimum educational qualification. This process also evaluates applications based on candidates' co-curricular and extra-curricular credentials. These supplementary skills carry a weightage of 10 per cent and contribute to the first stage of the selection process.

The second stage, which is a screening test (IITMZST), evaluates the candidates' aptitude across various subjects and carries 60 per cent weightage.

Shortlisted candidates based on stage 1 and 2 are called for interview which constitutes the third stage of the process carrying a weightage of 30 per cent.

The online screening tests will be conducted in 19 international centres spread across various regions in India, African continent, Middle East and South Asia.