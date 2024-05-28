IIT Madras Zanzibar Launches New MTech Course In Ocean Structures

IIT Madras Zanzibar has launched a new MTech Programme in Ocean Structures for the academic year 2024-25. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute for complete details. Information regarding the admission process is hosted on the official website - admissions.ge.iitm.ac.in/iitmz-mtechos

The programme has been designed in two streams - ‘Offshore and Ship structures' and ‘Port Harbour and Coastal structures'. Candidates will be able to select their stream based on CGPA obtained by students at the end of first semester.

Advertisement

Eligibility

Students having a four-year undergraduate degree in Civil Engineering with a minimum of 60 per cent marks are eligible to apply. The programme is open to aspirants of all nationalities.

Selection process

Selection will be based on marks obtained in the undergraduate degree and screening test and interview. The scores of the undergraduate degree will account for 50 per cent weightage while the other 50 per cent will be based on the screening test and interview. Personal interview will be conducted for students who qualify the screening test.

The screening test and interviews will be conducted online on June 30, 2024. The admission letters will be issued on July 15, 2024.

Curriculum

The curriculum of the programme will be tailor-made to the industry needs in the Oil and Gas and Maritime sector.

It would cover the basics of marine and offshore hydrodynamics, structural design for oil and gas exploration offshore platforms, ports, harbours including port structures and breakwater. The course would equip students with core and elective courses to prepare them for careers in the oil and gas and maritime sectors.

Advertisement

Elaborating on careers that would be available for graduates of this program, Prof Dr S Nallayarasu, head, Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT Madras, said, “This program opens up new career opportunities for graduate engineers in ocean engineering including niche areas of offshore industry, port and harbour development in the region. The program is aligned with Maritime India Vision 2047 and will contribute significantly to training professionals.”

The first, second and fourth Semesters will be at held IITM Zanzibar Campus and the third Semester will be at held at IIT Madras - Chennai campus in India.

Advertisement

The other courses currently offered by IIT Madras Zanzibar campus are a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Data Science and AI and a two-year Master of Technology degree in Data Science and AI.

The last date to apply for the course is June 20, 2024.