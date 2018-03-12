Aircel Maxis Probe: Supreme Court Asks CBI, What Is Taking So Long? Supreme Court's 6-month deadline to CBI and ED, to complete investigations into the cases linked to the 2G scam, including the Aircel-Maxis deal

Share EMAIL PRINT New Delhi: Taking a tough stand, the Supreme Court has given a six-month deadline to the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate to complete the investigations into the cases linked to the 2G scam, including the Aircel-Maxis deal.



A bench of Justices Arun Misra and Naveen Sinha also directed the Centre to file a status report on investigations into the 2G-linked cases within in two weeks.



"It is a very important case and the country must know the results whatever it may be...why is this investigation taking so long and what are the reasons for delay?" said the top court. The matter has come up after four years and it's time "you give all answers", the Supreme Court told the CBI and ED.





The Attorney General told the Supreme Court that the Malaysia based businessman, Anant Krishnan, against whom a chargesheet has been filed, is not is not cooperating in the Aircel Maxis probe. The Attorney General said despite court orders Mr Krishnan has not joined the probe.



The CBI, in early February, had alleged that it has begun an internal investigation into how a confidential report, it prepared on the Aircel-Maxis probe, reached the former finance minister P Chidambaram's home, from where it was seized by the ED during a raid. The CBI claims there are irregularities in clearances given in the Aircel-Maxis deal, in the form of pay-offs.



The case goes back to 2006, when Foreign Investment Promotion Board's approval was granted to Aircel Maxis, during the tenure of the then finance minister P Chidambaram. CBI alleges approval given by Mr Chidambaram was beyond his mandate.



The Supreme Court has also relieved senior advocate Anand Grover, who was appointed by the court in 2014, as a Special Public Prosecutor in the 2G and linked cases. The top court has put its stamp of approval on the Centre's decision to appoint Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta by replacing Mr Grover. The Supreme Court will again take up the case on April 3.



