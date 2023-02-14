Tata Orders 40 Airbus A 350 In Biggest Aviation Deal In History: 5 Facts

New Delhi:
- A350s fly on any sector from short-haul to ultra-long-haul routes up to around 18,000 kilometres, carrying 300 to 410 passengers in typical three-class configurations, and up to 480 passengers in a single-class layout.
- The Airbus A350 is a long-range, wide-body twin-engine jet airliner. It has two variants -- the A350-900 typically carries 300 to 350 passengers over a 15,000-kilometre range; the longer A350-1000 accommodates 350 to 410 passengers.
- The A350 is the first Airbus aircraft largely made of carbon-fiber-reinforced polymers.
- The first commercial flight of the original variant, the A350-900, was made on January 15, 2015, between Doha and Frankfurt. The first A350-1000 was assembled in 2016 and had its first flight on November 24, 2016.
- As of November 2022, the global A350 fleet had 3.36 years average aircraft age, had completed more than 934,000 flights on more than 955 routes, and had carried more than 241 million passengers since its entry into service; the fleet had 99.4 percent operational reliability in the last 3 months.