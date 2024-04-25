IndiGo Orders 30 Long-Range Airbus A350s. India To US Non-Stop Next?

The new planes will allow the airline to operate ultra-long-distance flights.

Making its first-ever purchase of widebody aircraft, IndiGo has placed an order of 30 A350-900 jets with Airbus. IndiGo, which has a 60% share of the Indian aviation market, aims to double its capacity by 2030 and expand its network internationally.

In addition to the purchase of 30 planes, IndiGo has also signed up for purchase rights for 70 additional A350 aircraft. The new planes will allow the airline to operate ultra-long-distance flights -- including possible India-US direct flights -- putting it in direct competition with Air India and Vistara.

Last year, IndiGo had announced a 500-aircraft deal with Airbus, which was a record in the history of aviation, and the airline's current outstanding order book stands at a whopping 1,000 planes.

"IndiGo agreed to place an order for 30 Firm A350-900 aircraft, which will enable IndiGo to spread its wings further and expand its network. From the various Indian metros, IndiGo will be able to connect to the world. The aircraft will be powered by Rolls Royce's Trent XWB engine," a statement by the airline said.

"The mission capability of this aircraft coupled with the efficiency of the Trent XWB engine will offer IndiGo unprecedented optionality as it embarks on the next stage of its wonderful journey of addressing the rapidly evolving needs of the Indian customer and our nation," it added.

The airline has said the exact configuration of the planes will be decided later and that deliveries are expected to begin three years from now, in 2027.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said, "Today's historic moment marks a new chapter for IndiGo and will further shape the future of the airline and for Indian aviation at the same time. For IndiGo, after successfully pioneering the Indian skies with an unprecedented journey, its fleet of 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft will allow IndiGo to embark on its next phase of becoming one of the leading global aviation players."

"At IndiGo, we take pride in being India's preferred airline and for offering connectivity to our customers, in and with India. This reaffirms IndiGo's belief in, and commitment to, the growth of India, and in our strategic partnership with Airbus," he added.