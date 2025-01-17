Pollution Curbs Eased In Delhi, These Categories Of Cars Can Be Used Again

Anti-pollution curbs under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were revoked in Delhi and its neighbouring areas today amid a dip in air pollution levels. The curbs have been eased further a day after the centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality rolled back GRAP-4.

The relaxation means that BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars can again enter Delhi-NCR roads.

GRAP-3 was withdrawn after the Air Quality Index or AQI of Delhi was recorded as 289 - 61 points below the benchmark set by the Supreme Court for invoking Stage-III - on Friday, said the Commission for Air Quality Management or CAQM.

The curbs under GRAP-3 and 4 were reimposed on January 15 after the air quality index touched the 'severe' mark.

Stage-IV was revoked amid a dip in pollution levels following a spell of rain in the region and the air quality improved further today amid strong winds.

The ban has also been lifted on non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards in Delhi.

GRAP-3 also entails a ban on non-essential construction work and Classes up to grade 5 are required to shift to hybrid mode.

Classes up to grade 5 are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage 3. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available.

After revoking GRAP-4 on Thursday, GRAP-3 was continued "only as a matter of precaution, considering the uncertainties in the model predictions and abrupt fluctuations in the meteorological factors," the panel said.

Air quality dips to hazardous levels in Delhi and nearby areas during winter due to unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers and other local pollution sources.