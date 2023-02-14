Air India's Mega Plane Shopping: 250 From Airbus, 200 From Boeing

Air India will buy over 450 planes from Airbus and Boeing

Tata group's Air India has signed multi-billion dollar deals with France's Airbus and American plane-maker Boeing to buy 470 passenger aircraft in the largest shopping event in aviation history.

The airline, which Tata group bought from the government in October 2021, will buy 250 aircraft from Airbus and over 200 from Boeing.

"I am proud to announce today the purchase of over 200 American-made aircraft through a historic agreement between Air India and Boeing. This purchase will support over one million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree," US President Joe Biden said in a statement today.

The Tata group's 250-plane deal with Airbus is for 40 A350 wide-body long-range aircraft and 210 narrow-body ones, believed to be variants of the A320neo family of jetliners.