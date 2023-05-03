Air India, Vistara Enter Interline Partnership: How It Helps Passengers

Air India, Vistara sign Interline agreement (Representational)

Vistara has announced a bilateral interline partnership with Tata-owned Air India, which is expected to benefit customers by providing them flexible travel options.

According to the agreement, the passengers will be provided their boarding passes at the start of their journeys, and they will be able to fly both airlines on a single ticket.

Vistara said that the agreement will allow customers' baggage to be checked in through to the final destination.

"This partnership brings together two leading airlines in India to offer greater convenience and enhanced connectivity to customers travelling across our joint network," said Vistara Chief Executive Officer Vinod Kannan.

Highlighting the benefits of the partnership, Campbell Wilson, CEO and MD, Air India, said, it will "provide greater connectivity and convenience to our joint customers travelling within and outside of India on both our expanding route networks".

Vistara and Air India already have interline cooperation for irregular operations (IROPs), which enables the two airlines to offer services to customers on each other's flights in case of operational disruptions. Vistara also has interline through check-in agreements with 43 airlines including British Airways, Lufthansa, Air Canada, Singapore Airlines, United States Airlines, and Swiss Airlines.

In November last year, the Tata Group announced plans to merge Vistara with Air India. Singapore Airlines currently holds a minority share in Vistara and will own around 25 per cent of the enlarged Air India after the merger.



