Air India Under Probe For Operating Aircraft With Expired Safety Certificate

Air India is under regulatory scrutiny by the aviation watchdog after one of its 164-seater A320 aircraft, operated eight times on November 24 and 25, despite an expired airworthiness review certificate. The lapse, which went unnoticed for nearly two days, was detected only when an engineer flagged the missing documentation during a routine check.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation and has taken note of the incident as a serious breach of safety protocol. All staff members involved in clearing the aircraft for service have been suspended.

In a statement, Air India acknowledged the violation and said it was taking corrective measures. The airline said the lapse was immediately "reported to the DGCA and all personnel associated with the decision have been placed under suspension, pending further review", and that it had initiated a comprehensive internal investigation and was cooperating with the regulator.

An airworthiness certificate is a critical document that confirms an aircraft has undergone required maintenance and is fit to operate. It is renewed annually by the DGCA, and flying without one is a major offence and could attract heavy penalties, including action against senior airline officials.

The incident is likely to be classified as a Level 1 safety violation, which is among the most serious under DGCA norms, and adds to a series of operational hiccups that have raised concerns about Air India's compliance and oversight practices in recent months.

The incident may also raise concerns with aircraft lessors, as operating a jet with an expired certificate can risk invalidating insurance coverage. While the DGCA conducts periodic audits and surprise checks, the primary responsibility for ensuring an aircraft's airworthiness lies with the operator.