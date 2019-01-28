Air India To Charge 40% Less For Bringing Back Bodies From Gulf Countries

The special rates will currently be available for six Gulf countries, Air India said. (File)

In order to reduce the expenses of grieving families in bringing back dead bodies from gulf nations, Air India has decided to reduce prices by 40%.

"After discussions with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, we have decided that we will be charging a ''flat rate'' to bring back dead bodies from six Gulf countries...This flat rate would be 40 per cent lower than what is usually charged," a senior Air India official said on Monday.

He added that this "flat rate services" for bringing a body back would currently be available for six Gulf countries--United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait.

According to the current exchange rates, the "flat rate" be as follows in Indian currency -- Rs 29,000 for the United Arab Emirates, Rs 41,800 for Saudi Arabia, Rs 43,000 for Qatar, Rs 42,500 for Bahrain, Rs 29,500 Oman and Rs 40,900 for Kuwait.

In 2017, India was the largest country of origin of international migrants at 1.7 crore. Fifty lakh Indians live in the gulf, according to the UN's 2017 International Migration Report.