Air India Senior Pilot Taken Off Duty After Runway Incursion At Mumbai Airport

A senior Air India pilot has been put off-duty after he was involved in runway incursion at the Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

The pilot was said to have been operating the AI-669 Bhubaneshwar- Mumbai flight on September 16.

Confirming the incident, an Air India official said, "The crew of the subject flight are not to be utilised for flying duties after operating BBI-BOM (Bhuvneshwar to Mumbai) of date, pending investigation. The above is strict compliance."

Earlier, an Air India pilot was suspended for three months after he failed a pre-flight breathalyser test.

