Air India Revises Excess Baggage Rate To Rs 500 Per Kg The circular further said that GST rates will be applicable on the value reflected on all Excess Baggage tickets.

Share EMAIL PRINT Currently, Air India has a baggage allowance limit of 25 kg. New Delhi: National passenger carrier Air India announced it has revised the applicable Excess Baggage Rate (EBR) on domestic sectors effective Monday.



According to a circular, the airline revised its EBR to Rs 500 plus applicable GST per kg on all travel commencing on or after June 11 from an earlier Rs 400 per kg, except for Alliance Air flights.



The circular further said that GST rates will be applicable on the value reflected on all Excess Baggage tickets, issued in India, except from the exempted airports.



In addition, the circular dated June 6 said that GST will be applicable on the value reflected on the EBT at the rate of 5 per cent in economy class and 12 per cent for other classes.



Currently, Air India has a baggage allowance limit of 25 kg.







National passenger carrier Air India announced it has revised the applicable Excess Baggage Rate (EBR) on domestic sectors effective Monday.According to a circular, the airline revised its EBR to Rs 500 plus applicable GST per kg on all travel commencing on or after June 11 from an earlier Rs 400 per kg, except for Alliance Air flights.The circular further said that GST rates will be applicable on the value reflected on all Excess Baggage tickets, issued in India, except from the exempted airports.In addition, the circular dated June 6 said that GST will be applicable on the value reflected on the EBT at the rate of 5 per cent in economy class and 12 per cent for other classes. Currently, Air India has a baggage allowance limit of 25 kg. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter