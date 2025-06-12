Advertisement
Doing Everything To Support Victims, Their Families: Minister On Plane Crash

"Just visited the crash site in Ahmedabad, (and) what I witnessed was deeply distressing. I'm on the ground, closely reviewing rescue and relief efforts," he said in a post on X.

Read Time: 1 min
"Teams from DGCA, AAI, Air India, NDRF, and local administration are working round-the-clock".

Ahmedabad:

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday said teams from DGCA, AAI, Air India, NDRF and local administration are doing everything to support victims and their families following the Ahmedabad plane crash.

"Just visited the crash site in Ahmedabad, (and) what I witnessed was deeply distressing. I'm on the ground, closely reviewing rescue and relief efforts," he said in a post on X.

Air India's Boeing 787-8 plane, carrying 242 people, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed soon after take-off on Thursday afternoon.

"Teams from DGCA, AAI, Air India, NDRF, and local administration are working round-the-clock. We're doing everything we can to support the victims and their families in this tragic hour," the minister said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

