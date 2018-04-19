Air India Pilot Threatened Co-Pilots With Axe, Probe Ordered

While ordering probe, India's national carrier also directed the senior pilot not to perform his duties as an instructor till further orders. His 'trainership,' however, was restored last week.
In the first incident, the pilot, who is a trainer, allegedly threatened the use of crash axe in the presence of a safety pilot doing the route check.
According to sources, the trainer pilot who was in the cockpit of Air Indian flight AI 709 from Kolkata to Dimapur on January 18, 2018, allegedly threatened to use the axe against the co-pilot who was doing his route check.
Sources said the probe is still on and the instructor has already submitted his response on the incident.