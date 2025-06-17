Captain Sumeet Sabharwal's Grieving 80-Year-Old Father Pays Final Tribute

Goodbye, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal.

With tears welling in his eyes and folded hands, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal's father paid final tribute to his son, pilot of the Air India plane which crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12. Mr Sabharwal, had promised his father that he would quit his job and take care of him full time. The promise has been left unkempt.

56-year-old pilot is among the 241 people who were charred to death after the Air India flight AI-171 crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel building soon after take-off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The body of Mr Sabharwal was brought to Mumbai by a flight in the morning after his identity was confirmed through DNA testing. From there, the casket carrying the body was taken to his house in Jal Vayu Vihar, Powai.

A son, a mentor and a seasoned pilot, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal was known for his calm and composure. Today, family, friends and colleagues gathered to pay their final tributes to their beloved pilot.

"I had the opportunity to serve him vegetarian meal. We walked many times together and ate meals together," said a woman remembering working with Mr Sabharwal as a cabin crew member. "He joined in front of me. He was a dedicated son, committed and skilled pilot."

"Wonderful and pure soul and a thorough gentleman left too soon," she said while trying to hold back her tears.

Referring to Mr Sabharwal as a "peaceful and composed man", the family friend added, "He never showed his position. He was very grounded and a wonderful soul."

The seasoned pilot, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, had 8,200 hours of flying experience. He was set to retire and take cate of his father full time. "Only a few days ago, he told his father that he would be quitting his job to look after him full time," said Shiv Sena lawmaker Dilip Lande, who had come to the Sabharwals' home to condole, reported The Times of India.

Sabharwals are deeply connected to the aviation industry, said the neighbours. Captain Sabharwal's father retired from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), while his two nephews are also pilots.

"Whenever he flew out, Sumeet would ask us to keep an eye on his father. He has now been left devastated," a neighbour told the Hindustan Times.

The pilot, Captain Sabharwal, issued a "Mayday" call to Air Traffic Control shortly before the plane lost contact, said DGCA. A "Mayday" call is a distress signal used primarily in aviation and maritime communication to indicate a life-threatening emergency.