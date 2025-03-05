Advertisement
Air India Trainer Pilot Sacked, 10 Who Trained Under Him Taken Off Duty

Read Time: 1 min
Air India said it fired a simulator trainer pilot over lapses
New Delhi:

Air India today said it fired a simulator trainer pilot for lapses, and removed from flying duties 10 others who trained under him, pending further investigation.

The action came after a whistleblower flagged the simulator trainer pilot not doing his job properly while training others, the Tata Group-owned airline said in a statement.

"Recently, a whistleblower alleged that a simulator trainer pilot had failed to properly discharge his duties during recurrent simulator training for pilots. A detailed investigation was conducted and, following a review of the evidence, the allegation was corroborated," Air India said.

"Accordingly, the said trainer pilot's services are being terminated. As a precaution, 10 pilots who underwent recurrent training under the trainer pilot have been removed from flying duties pending further investigation," it said.

Air India said it voluntarily reported the matter to the aviation regulator, DGCA, as part of its voluntary disclosure practice, and commended the whistleblower for stepping forward.

Comments

NDTV News
