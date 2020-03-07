Air India Marks Women's Day By Operating Several All-women Crew Flights

Air India will celebrate International Women's Day in its traditional style (File)

Air India, like every year, is celebrating International Women's Day in its traditional style by operating several all-women crew flights on its international and domestic routes including the non-stop Delhi to San Francisco flight.

"Women cockpit and cabin crew of Air India are operating both wide and narrow-body aircraft to all corners of the world and across the nation to salute woman power in sync with our socio-cultural ethos," an official statement read.

Air India is perhaps the only single airline to operate so many domestic and international flights operated and supported by only its women employees - reiterating the equal role and opportunity that women deserve in every organisation, the statement informed.

"It is a moment of pride and honour for Air India as our women employees are leaving their mark in the annals of the aviation sector on a global scale. I would like to congratulate our women crew for operating so many flights on various international and domestic routes," Air India spokesperson was quoted as saying.