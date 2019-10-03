Air India Launches ''Namaskar Sewa'' For Passengers At Delhi Airport

For Namaskar Sewa, Air India has fixed nominal charges.

National carrier Air India has started "Namaskar Sewa" at Delhi airport to provide better services to the passengers.

"Namaskar Sewa" is a meet-and-greet service through which Air India staff will take care of its passengers from the airport entry gate till the passengers board the aircraft. The airline will charge passengers for this service.

"For Namaskar sewa, we have fixed nominal charges for domestic passengers - Rs 750 and for international passengers, it will Rs 1,500," Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar told news agency ANI.

During April-June this year, Air India had recorded over 80 lakh domestic passengers and more than 35 lakh international passengers travelled from the national carrier.

Air India, in its recent meet, decided to reach out to the passengers and sort out their complaints regarding services.

"Air India already has Namaskar Sewa kind of services but for only first-class passengers, not for Business and Economy class," Air India official said. This service, however, will be for all the passengers.

''Namaskar Sewa'' service is a pilot project service which will be available at Delhi airport only.

"We are getting a good response from the passengers regarding Namaskar Sewa services, management is ready to launch in Mumbai airport soon, other airports like Calcutta, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are in pipeline," Air India officials said.

