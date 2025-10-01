Air India Lauches Direct Flight To Philippines From Delhi

Air India on Wednesday launched its direct flights from the national capital to Manila, the capital city of the Philippines.

The services between Delhi and Manila are operated with Airbus A321LR aircraft having a Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy Class seats, the airline said in a release.

The flights will be operated five days a week -- Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

With the new service, Air India has boosted its presence in Southeast Asia and now operates to eight destinations across seven countries in the region.

Air India group, comprising Air India and Air India Express, operates over 300 aircraft and carries customers to 55 domestic and 45 international destinations.

