Pilot Grouping's Big Charge Against Air India, IndiGo Over Hiring Policy

A pilots' grouping on Tuesday alleged that Air India and IndiGo have a tacit understanding not to hire pilots from each other, saying that employment in the aviation sector should remain fair.

Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India), a member associate of the International Federation of Airline Pilots' Association (IFALPA), has flagged the issue to the civil aviation ministry.

Air India and IndiGo did not comment on PTI's queries about the pilots' grouping's allegations.

An IndiGo official said there was no substance in the allegations.

In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, ALPA India has expressed concerns regarding recent reports that Air India and IndiGo have agreed not to hire each other's pilots.

"Such an arrangement, if true, raises serious legal and ethical questions as it restricts the fundamental right to employment and fair competition," the letter said.

ALPA India has urged the minister to ensure that employment in the aviation sector remains fair, open and in line with constitutional and legal principles.

India is one of the world's fastest-growing markets and more than 1,800 planes are on order. There is also a rising demand for pilots as carriers expand their fleet to cater to the air traffic growth.

ALPA India represents over 800 pilots across airlines and helicopter companies.

