US-Bound Air India Flight Returns To Mumbai Due To Suspected Technical Issue

A US-bound Air India flight made a precautionary U-turn to Mumbai this morning due to a suspected technical issue, said an airline spokesperson. Flight AI191 had taken off for Newark on Wednesday morning but made an "air return" and landed safely.

"The crew of flight AI191 operating from Mumbai to Newark on 22 October made a precautionary air-return to Mumbai due to a suspected technical issue," the airline said.

Upon its landing in Mumbai, it was taken out of service for inspections. Consequently, the flights AI191 and AI144 operating between Mumbai and Newark were cancelled. Air India said it has booked hotels and alternative flights for affected passengers in Mumbai, while those in Newark have also been notified.

"The flight landed safely back in Mumbai, and the aircraft is undergoing necessary inspections. All affected passengers at Mumbai have been provided hotel accommodations and have been rebooked on alternative Air India and other airlines' flights to their destination," the airline said.

"The passengers of AI144 from Newark were also notified of the cancellation and are being assisted with alternative arrangements at the earliest opportunity," it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)