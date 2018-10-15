Air India Air Hostess, 53, Falls Off Plane, Hospitalised: Report

The incident happened on Air India flight AI 864 operating on Mumbai-Delhi route, according to the airline source.

All India | | Updated: October 15, 2018 08:21 IST
Air India spokesperson was not immediately available for comments.(Representational)

Mumbai: 

A 53-year-old air hostess suffered serious injuries after falling off an Air India aircraft which was getting ready for departure for New Delhi from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, a source said on Monday.

"The woman crew member was closing the door for the push back when she fell from the aircraft, " the source said. She has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

Air India spokesperson was not immediately available for comments. 

