Air Force Officer, Family Rescued After Car Gets Stuck In Floodwater In Pune

An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer and his family members along with a pet dog were rescued by fire brigade personnel after their car stalled on a flooded road here on Friday.

The incident took place under Harris Bridge in Bopodi area, a civic official said.

The Mula river was in spate following incessant rains and discharge of water from upstream dams, and the area near the bridge was flooded, said Satish Kamble, a fire brigade official from Khadaki Cantonment Fire Department.

The Air Force wing commander, his wife, two children and their pet dog got stranded when their car broke down in floodwaters, he said.

All of them along with the dog were rescued, Mr Kamble added.

