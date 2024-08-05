Air Force Gives Clearance For Production Of 200 Astra Mark 1 Missiles

The Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) is the nodal lab for this project. (File)

In a boost to indigenous missile manufacturing capabilities, the Indian Air Force has given clearance to public sector firm Bharat Dynamics Limited for the production of 200 Astra Mark 1 air-to-air missiles.

The Astra Mark1 missiles have been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation with BDL as its production agency.

The production clearance to the BDL was given during a visit by the Indian Air Force Deputy Chief Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit to Hyderabad recently, Indian Air Force officials said.

"The IAF Deputy Chief had visited the DRDO's Defence Research and Development Laboratory which is the development agency for the Astra missiles," they said.

"The approval for the over Rs 2,900 crore project was granted in 2022-23 by the Defence Acquisition Council and the production clearance has been given for that order now after completion of all tests and developments," defence sources said.

The Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) is the nodal lab for this project.

The Astra missiles will be integrated on both the Russian-origin Su-30 as well as the indigenous LCA Tejas fighter aircraft after production.

The Indian Air Force is helping a lot of indigenous projects for missiles and three to four such programmes are nearing completion including air-to-ground missiles.

The Astra programme is being progressed gradually by the DRDO and IAF and they are now looking at testing the Mark 2 of the weapon system at around 130 Kms.

The plans are also afoot to test and develop a long-range Astra with a strike capability of 300 Kms.

