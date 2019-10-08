Air Force Day 2019: PM Modi, Amit Shah Praise Indian Air Force On 87th Anniversary

Air Force Day 2019: Today is the 87th anniversary of the Indian Air Force. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today praised the role of the Indian Air Force in protecting the country during conflicts and helping people during natural calamities.

On the 87th Air Force Day, the prime minister posted a short video on his Twitter handle to highlight the contributions of "air warriors".

"Today, on Air Force Day, a proud nation expresses gratitude to our air warriors and their families. The Indian Air Force continues to serve India with utmost dedication and excellence," he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the Indian Air Force on the occasion of its 87th anniversary, saying the force is a symbol of valour and courage.

In a tweet, Mr Shah said the entire nation is proud of the Indian Air Force's dedication and commitment to safeguard the motherland.

"Indian Air Force is a symbol of valour and courage. On Air Force Day, I salute our Air Force heroes and their families," he said.

Every year, the Air Force Day is celebrated at Hindon base in presence of the Indian Air Force or IAF chief and senior officials of the three armed forces.

The IAF was founded on October 8, 1932, and has participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions.



