Air Force Chief Says Military Satellite To Enhance Communication

ISRO launched the military satellite GSLV-7A at 4.10 pm from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said on Wednesday that the launch of satellite GSLV-7A would enhance the networking and communication capabilities of the Air Force.

"We have several platforms (aircrafts) which have capabilities of communication through satellite. The communication to the platform (aircrafts) through the satellite will be made possible with this launch," he told the media in Jodhpur.

ISRO launched the military satellite GSLV-7A at 4.10 pm from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

BS Dhanoa was at the Jodhpur air base to interact with the contingents of the Indian Air Force and the Russian Aerospace Forces, who are participating in the joint exercise Aviaindra-18 from December 10-21.