ISRO's "Angry Bird" Placed In Orbit, Will Be Air Force's Mainstay In Sky

Sriharikota: A communications satellite that will help connect all assets of the Indian Air Force and work as a force multiplier has taken off from Sriharikota spaceport. The GSAT-7A will connect all Air Force assets like planes, air-borne early warning control platforms, drones and ground stations, building a centralised network. Along with GSAT-7 and GSAT-6, this new satellite, dubbed the "Indian Angry Bird", will form the band of communications satellite for use of Indian military. The GSAT-7A is the 17th mission and the last launch of Indian space agency ISRO this year.