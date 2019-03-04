"We Can't Count Casualties": Air Chief On Row Over Balakot Strike Impact

Air Force chief BS Dhanoa responded to questions on the air strike amid a political row.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) "can't count how many people died", Air chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said today, asked to give a figure of terrorists killed in the February 26 air strike in Pakistan's Balakot.

"We can't count how many people have died. It depends on how many people were there," the Air Chief said, addressing a press conference.

"The Air Force is not in a position to count casualties."

The Air Chief responded to the question amid a political row over the impact of the strike, after skeptical reports in a section of the world media quoting Pakistani locals.

Though the government, while calling the strike a success, has put out no official figure, BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday claimed that "250 terrorists have been killed".

The Air Chief said it is for the government to say how many were hit.

"Air Force is not in a position to clarify how many people were inside. We don't count human casualties. We count what targets we have hit or not hit," said Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa.

"The bomb damage assessment that is done post a mission calculates the number of targets we have hit or not hit."

What was our target and did the Indian fighter planes hit the target, the Air Chief was asked.

"The target has been clearly amplified by the Foreign Secretary in his statement and if we planned to hit the target, we hit the target... otherwise why would they (Pakistan) have responded? If we had dropped bombs in the jungle there would be no need to respond," he said, officially dismissing allegations that the strike had missed the target.

Significantly, the Air Chief also said he would not comment on an "ongoing operation", when asked about the aerial combat between Indian fighter jets and Pakistani planes that had crossed the Line of Control on February 27, a day after India's air strike targeting a terrorist training camp.