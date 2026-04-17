Aiming To Avenge Daughter's Elopment, Gujarat Woman Poisons Neighbours' 'Prasad'

The Surat Police have successfully cracked the chilling 'Prasad Poisoning Case' that shook the residents of the posh society of Shaligram States. In a shocking twist, the perpetrator behind the attempt to harm the family of Goverdhanbhai Donda has been identified as their next-door neighbour, Ushaben Mahendrabhai Nakrani.

During police interrogation, Ushaben confessed to lacing boondi laddoos with a high dosage of sleeping pills before leaving them at the Dondas' doorstep on April 10, disguised as religious offerings. The police have registered a case under Section 123 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing hurt by means of poison.

The crime was meticulously planned to exploit the family's religious faith. At approximately 3:00 pm, Goverdhanbhai returned home to find a bag of laddoos hanging on his door. Presuming it to be prasad (holy offering), he brought it inside. Goverdhanbhai and his daughter-in-law, Kiran, consumed the sweets without suspicion.

Within minutes, both victims began experiencing severe dizziness, nausea, and physical collapse. Goverdhanbhai's condition deteriorated so rapidly that he had to be placed on a ventilator at the hospital, while Kiran suffered from intense weakness and disorientation.

The plot was uncovered by the family's daughter, Isha. Sensing something was amiss, she broke open the remaining laddoos and discovered three to four whole medicinal tablets hidden inside each one. She immediately alerted her father and the authorities, providing the crucial physical evidence needed for the forensic investigation.

A Motive Rooted In Grudge

Investigations revealed that the accused, Ushaben, harboured a deep-seated resentment against the Donda family. Eight months ago, Ushaben's daughter had eloped to enter a love marriage.

Ushaben suspected that the Donda family, specifically the daughter-in-law, Kiran, had assisted her daughter in the elopement. This suspicion, fuelled by a desire for revenge, led her to orchestrate the poisoning.

The Donda family remains in a state of deep trauma. "If we had eaten one more laddoo that day, the entire family might have been wiped out," said Kiran, noting that she had long suspected the neighbour's hostility.

The family has now appealed to the housing society and authorities to have the accused removed from the vicinity, or they may consider vacating their home out of fear for their lives.