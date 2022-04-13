AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi Acquitted In Two Hate Speech Cases From 2012

Akbaruddin Owaisi was also arrested in 2012 and subsequently released on bail.

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has been acquitted by a special court in two criminal cases against him for alleged hate speeches, elder brother and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed in a tweet today. Akbaruddin Owaisi, floor leader of AIMIM in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, was facing cases for his alleged hate speeches delivered at Nizamabad and Nirmal in Telangana in December 2012. The special sessions court for MP/MLAs at Nampally metropolitan courts in Hyderabad today acquitted the younger Owaisi brother saying the prosecution failed to produce proper evidence in the cases.

"Alhamdulilah Akbaruddin Owaisi has been acquitted by MP/MLA Special Court in two criminal cases against him for alleged hate speeches. Grateful to all for their prayers & support. Special thanks to Advocate Abdul Azeem sb & senior lawyers who provided their valuable assistance," Asaduddin Owaisi said.

Earlier, multiple cases were registered against Akbaruddin Owaisi for alleged hate speeches delivered by him in Nizamabad on December 8, 2012, and at Nirmal town on December 22, 2012. He was also arrested and subsequently released on bail.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) investigated the Nizamabad case and filed the charge sheet in 2016 while the district police which probed the Nirmal case also submitted the charge sheet in the same year.

A total of 41 witnesses were examined in the Nizamabad case while 33 people were examined in the Nirmal case.

Two complaints were also filed in courts in Hyderabad and Karimnagar in 2019, accusing him of making "hate" speech. He had then claimed that some people were twisting his statement by adding words for political gains and denied that he had made any offensive remarks.

On July 23, 2019, at a public meeting in Karimnagar in Telangana, the Chandrayangutta legislator had said the RSS had not yet recovered from the "15-minute blow" he had delivered in his 2012 speech.

VHP and Bajrang Dal members had filed a police complaint, alleging that he made comments in Karimnagar which were "dangerous" and could instigate one community against the other.

They alleged that Mr Owaisi tried to provoke a community by recalling the "objectionable" comments he made in 2012. "My speech does not constitute any offence. I have not contravened any provision of law," Akbaruddin Owaisi had said in a statement.