AIMIM Will Vote For Yashwant Sinha In Presidential Polls: Asaduddin Owaisi

The Presidential election is scheduled for next month. (File)

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM on Monday announced its support to joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential election scheduled to be held next month.

Mr Owaisi, in a release here said, "AIMIM legislators will be voting for opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential elections. Sinha spoke to me on call earlier as well." The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has two members in Lok Sabha, seven MLAs in Telangana, five MLAs in Bihar and two members in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

