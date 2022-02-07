'Will Be Safe Once...': AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi Denies Z Security, Again

Shots were fired at AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi's car on February 3. (File)

Hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi to accept Z category security after firing on his car recently, he said he remained firm on not taking it.

"Amit Shah appealed today for me to take back Z security. Owaisi will be safe once the Dalits, the downtrodden and the minorities of this country are safe," Asaduddin Owaisi told reporters.

This morning, Amit Shah said a government assessment has found that Mr Owaisi still faces a security threat, but he had been informed that the Hyderabad MP has refused to take CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) cover.

''Through the House, I would like to request Owaisi ji to accept the security to address our concerns about his safety," the Home Minister said.

"There is a threat to Owaisi's security... the government has decided to provide 'Z' category security (with a bullet-proof) car but Owaisi has refused. I request, through the members of the House, that he accept this cover," Mr Shah told Parliament.

"Two unidentified people fired on the motorcade. He (Mr Owaisi) came out safe but there were three bullet marks on (the) lower sections of his vehicle. The incident was witnessed by three witnesses and a First Information Report, or FIR, has been registered," the Home Minister said.

Shots were fired at Mr Owaisi's car on February 3, when he was returning from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. Two persons were arrested and their weapons were also seized.

Amit Shah also appeared to lay part of the blame on Mr Owaisi himself, saying the police had not been informed of his movement.

Mr Owaisi had last week turned down the offer of 'Z' security cover, which is the second-highest level of protection.

"I don't want 'Z' category security. I want to be an A-category citizen. Why was UAPA not invoked against those who fired at me?" he asked, referring to the controversial anti-terror law used extensively and disproportionately against Muslims (according to critics) by BJP-led governments.

"I want to live, to speak. My life will be safe when the poor are safe. I will not get scared of those who shot at my car," Mr Owaisi said in Parliament.