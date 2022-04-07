Aim To Make India Number One, Not Defeat PM Modi: Arvind Kejriwal's Top 5 Quotes

Arvind Kejriwal said that people now have the confidence that if Delhi could be fixed in five years, the country can be too.

Arvind Kejriwal said that the Punjab poll results had exceeded the party's expectations

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal today said that his agenda is not to defeat PM Narendra Modi, but to take India ahead. In an exclusive interview to NDTV, Mr Kejriwal said that AAP is more than a political party now, it is a thought process.

Here are the top 5 quotes from Arvind Kejriwal's interview:

  1. AAP is not a political party anymore, it is a thought process now.

  2. My life's agenda is not to defeat Modi. My only purpose is to take the country ahead, wherever we come into power.

  3. We exceeded our own expectations in Punjab. Two main reasons for the win: first, people were upset with the political parties there; second, they were impressed with our Delhi model.

  4. In 75 years this country was kept poor and illiterate. People are angry. All parties looted the country. We have the confidence now - if we can fix Delhi in five years then the country can be fixed too.

  5. I do not think we will be tying up with the other political parties to fight elections. They are doing nothing significant for the public. The public is so upset that they have started hating politics. We are here to change the system. My mission is not to defeat BJP but to keep doing the good work.



