Aim To Make India Number One, Not Defeat PM Modi: Arvind Kejriwal's Top 5 Quotes

Here are the top 5 quotes from Arvind Kejriwal's interview:
AAP is not a political party anymore, it is a thought process now.
My life's agenda is not to defeat Modi. My only purpose is to take the country ahead, wherever we come into power.
We exceeded our own expectations in Punjab. Two main reasons for the win: first, people were upset with the political parties there; second, they were impressed with our Delhi model.
In 75 years this country was kept poor and illiterate. People are angry. All parties looted the country. We have the confidence now - if we can fix Delhi in five years then the country can be fixed too.
I do not think we will be tying up with the other political parties to fight elections. They are doing nothing significant for the public. The public is so upset that they have started hating politics. We are here to change the system. My mission is not to defeat BJP but to keep doing the good work.