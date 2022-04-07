Aim To Make India Number One, Not Defeat PM Modi: Arvind Kejriwal's Top 5 Quotes

AAP is not a political party anymore, it is a thought process now.

My life's agenda is not to defeat Modi. My only purpose is to take the country ahead, wherever we come into power.

We exceeded our own expectations in Punjab. Two main reasons for the win: first, people were upset with the political parties there; second, they were impressed with our Delhi model.

In 75 years this country was kept poor and illiterate. People are angry. All parties looted the country. We have the confidence now - if we can fix Delhi in five years then the country can be fixed too.