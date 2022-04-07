PM Modi vs Arvind Kejriwal In 2024? What Delhi Chief Minister Told NDTV

Arvind Kejriwal To NDTV: "We will see about taking on Modi in 2024," Arvind Kejriwal said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) exceeded its own expectations in Punjab and states like Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are "looking promising" for the party, Arvind Kejriwal told NDTV in an exclusive interview today.

"We exceeded our own expectation in Punjab," Arvind Kejriwal said on AAP scooping its second state after Delhi in the February-March state elections.

On reports that the eight-year-old party is now prepping for its debut in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, where elections are due later this year, the AAP chief had a cautious response.

"It is early days for both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, but both states are looking promising for AAP," said Mr Kejriwal, who held a roadshow yesterday in Himachal Pradesh along with Bhagwant Mann, the new Chief Minister of Punjab.

The Delhi Chief Minister said his mission was "not to defeat the BJP" but to deliver good governance and change the system.

Mr Kejriwal was asked whether he will take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 election, like he did in 2014, when he contested against him from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

"That time was different. We will see about taking on Modi in 2024," he said.