AIIMS Health Team Advises Online Elections For Bar Body, Says Top Court Registry

The SCBA holds elections annually for selecting its members to the executive committee.

The Supreme Court Registry has informed SCBA that a health advisory team report from the AIIMS has said that the elections to the bar body be conducted online only in view the probability of spread of COVID-19 in large congregations.

Assistant Registrar Srikanth G Pai has written to the Honorary Secretary (Acting) of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and informed that a report dated January 30, 2021 of the health advisory team has been received from AIIMS.

"In reference to a letter received from Additional Registrar (AG), Supreme Court India to the Director, AIIMS, New Delhi, the team from AIIMS visited the Supreme Court premises to discuss the matter with the team of lawyers and Supreme Court officers.

"In view of the probability of spread of COVID-19 in large congregations and feasibility of the elections to be conducted on secure online platform, it is desirable that the elections are done on online platform only," the health advisory team said.

Chief Justice of India S A Bobde had earlier urged representatives of the SCBA to consider seeking medical expert opinion before holding its elections.

Some of the bar association leaders were opposed to virtual election and want a hybrid system where lawyers are allowed to cast votes through physical and virtual modes both.

The SCBA holds elections annually for selecting its members to the executive committee.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)