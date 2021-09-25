AIIMS Bhopal's Deputy Director Arrested For Taking Rs 1 lakh Bribe: CBI

AIIMS Bhopal Bribery Case: After a complaint was registered, the CBI "laid a trap".

The CBI today arrested AIIMS Bhopal's Deputy Director Dhirendra Singh for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

"The complainant (a chemist, who supplies medicines to AIIMS Bhopal) has alleged that the said public servant demanded bribe of Rs two lakh for releasing his due bills on (the) account of supplies of medicines and other consumables made to AIIMS, Bhopal," the probe agency said in a statement.

After a complaint was registered, the CBI "laid a trap and caught the accused for accepting bribe of Rs 1 Lakh," the statement further read.