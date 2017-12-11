Ahmedabad Roadshow Cancelled, PM Modi's Plan B: Sea Plane On Sabarmati

Tomorrow, on this Sabarmati river at 9:30 AM a plane will land. I will be on that sea plane and will go to Dharoi dam and them offer prayers at Ambaji: PM @narendramodi — narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) December 11, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose Tuesday's roadshow in Ahmedabad was cancelled, has opted for a plan that will involve a picturesque first: Using a sea plane to take off from the Sabarmati river. The sea plane, said party chief Amit Shah, will land on the pond of Dharoi dam, from where the Prime Minister will proceed to the temple of Ambaji by road.The roadshow of PM Modi -- as well as one by soon-to-be Congress chief Rahul Gandhi -- faced a roadblock after the Gujarat police denied permission for it, saying they were apprehensive of law and order issues.Rahul Gandhi's roadshow was to go through the Old City, the Prime Minister was to focus on the newer parts across the river. But the police said there was a possibility of trouble because the routes "were in mutual conflict".In the evening, PM Modi tweeted:BJP Chief Amit Shah tweeted soon after, saying the Prime Minister would take to the waterway "to promote Gujarat tourism".Tomorrow is the last day of campaigning for the second round of voting on Thursday in Gujarat, where the campaigning has been aggressive and high-pitched. Over the weekend, PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi addressed multiple rallies.