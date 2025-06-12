Air India Changes Profile Picture After Flight With 242 On Board Crashes

Air India changed its social media profile picture soon after its London bound flight crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Across its social media platforms -- X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, Air India replaced its profile picture to a black circle, a change from the usual red and white logo and a golden window frame.

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 people crashed immediately after take-off from Ahmedabad airport. There were 232 passengers and 10 crew on the flight which was headed to London.

The flight departed from Ahmedabad at 13:38 pm, carrying 242 passengers and crew members, including 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, a Canadian national and seven Portuguese nationals.

The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals.

"We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident," the flight operator said in a social media post.

