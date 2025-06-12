"Shocked, Devastated": Aviation Minister On Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu expressed shock over the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad.

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was carrying 242 passengers en route to London.

Mr Naidu has directed emergency response agencies to take coordinated action at the crash site.

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu expressed shock over the Air India flight crash with 242 on board in Ahmedabad this afternoon and said he has activated all emergency response teams. The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner (flight AI 171) was on its way to London carrying 232 passengers and 10 crew members. It crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport.

Mr Naidu has also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the crash and is rushing to Ahmedabad, the aviation minister's office said.

"(I am) shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on the highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action," said Mr Naidu in an online post.

The Dreamliner went down somewhere between 1 pm and 2 pm. Authorities are rushing medical aid and relief to the crash site, the minister said. "Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families," read his post.

At least two dozen ambulances are at the scene and some injured have been taken to the hospital.

Mr Naidu's office in a separated statement said the Aviation Minister has informed the PM he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground.

"The Prime Minister has directed the Minister to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation. All relevant agencies are on high alert, and coordinated efforts are underway," the statement said.

Air India confirmed the incident related to its Ahmedabad-London Gatwick flight and said it will share further updates at the earliest.