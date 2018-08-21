Ahmed Patel, Sonia Gandhi Aide, Back To Key Congress Post After 2 Decades

Ahmed Patel was earlier the political secretary of former party chief Sonia Gandhi.

After nearly two decades Ahmed Patel is back as treasurer of the Congress party. He replaces veteran Motilal Vora, who held the post during this period.

Ahmed Patel, who turned 69 today, held the all-powerful portfolio of political secretary to the Congress president and after Sonia Gandhi's term, he remained a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). He had earlier served as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) treasurer from 1996 to 2000.

Ahmed Patel plans to revitalise the party with door-to-door collections and get grass-root Congress workers contribute to the party funds. He believes this will help mobilise party workers. The party funds have taken a huge hit after the Congress lost power in 2014. It stands nowhere in terms of funds when compared to the BJP.