Ahmed Patel Hits Back After PM Targets Congress In Mahatma Gandhi Blog

Congress's Ahmed Patel accused PM Modi of wriiting the blog for "political advantage".

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a blog post to mark the 89th anniversary of the Dandi March in which he referred to the Congress as "anti-thesis of Gandhian thought", senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said hit back at him and said some people were writing blogs in Mahatma Gandhi's name for "political advantage".

In the blog post, PM Modi said, "Mahatma Gandhi taught us to think of the plight of the poorest person. We have seen and thought about how our work impacts that person."

In his blog post PM Modi targeted the Congress and said the "anti-thesis" of Gandhian thought is the opposition party's culture"

"Following truth and religion, 89 years ago, Bapu had embarked on the Dandi March," Mr Patel said.

"For the past 5 years, some people are writing blogs about Bapu for political advantage. I would like to remind them that when the march was being undertaken, their teachers had opposed it," he said.

In his post, PM Modi had said that while Mahatma Gandhi did not believe in inequality and caste divisions, the Congress has never hesitated from dividing society."

"The worst caste riots and anti-Dalit massacres happened under Congress rule," he alleged.