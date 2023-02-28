Ahead Of Vote Count, Assam Chief Minister's Big Prediction

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asserted that there will be no change in government in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya and the NDA will remain in power like in 2018.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Mr Sarma said, "There will be no change. The NDA will remain in power like in 2018 and there will be no alliance with the Trinamool and the Congress."

"NDA will form the government in all three northeast states after March 2. Tripura there will be a BJP Chief Minster and in Nagaland we have an alliance. For Meghalaya, let's wait till Thursday and see how many seats we win," Mr Sarma added.

The BJP will expand its footprint in the northeast, posting victory in Tripura and Nagaland and winning a bigger share of seats in Meghalaya, exit polls have predicted.

An aggregate of four exit polls showed the BJP's alliance government will come to power in Nagaland with ally NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party), and win at least seven seats in Meghalaya -- up from two.

In Meghalaya, the exit polls suggested that National People's Party (NPP) may emerge as the single largest party.

The exit polls also suggested that Trinamool and Tipra Motha could emerge as the second biggest party in Meghalaya and Tripura, respectively.

Both Trinamool and Tipra Motha are not part of the NEDA.

Mr Sarma is the convenor of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), a forum of BJP and its regional allies in the Northeast.

The votes of the three states will be counted on March 2.