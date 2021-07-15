Ahead Of Parliament Session, Farmers Place 'People's Whip' Before MPs

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three farm laws since last year.

Ahead of parliament's Monsoon Session, farmers' union Sanyukt Kisan Morcha has asked MPs to raise demands of agitating farmers else they will face resistance. Calling it "People's whip", a statement issued by Samyukta Kisan Morcha said it directs Punjab's MPs to raise the demands of farmers -- the scrapping of Centre's three farm laws -- in parliament.

They also demand that a new law be enacted that gives a legal guarantee for the payment of Minimum Support Price for all crops across the country.

The "People's Whip" also demanded that the MPs do not allow the Houses of Parliament to do any business till the Union Government agrees to meet farmers' demands on the floor of both Houses.

"The MPs were also directed not to walk out of the Houses which enables the ruling party to do their business unhindered and even if the MPs are suspended by the Speaker/Chairman of the Houses, they should again go to the Houses to oppose the Union Government," read the statement.

Thousands of farmers are already opposing the leaders of BJP and JJP in Haryana when they made public appearances, even though the state government filed police cases against them in many districts.

Leaders of the BJP are also facing similar resistance in Punjab, where assembly polls are due next year.

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party has said it would raise farmers' issues in parliament. The Shiromani Akali Dal, which broke its alliance with the BJP over the farm laws, have assured that they would bring an adjournment motion.

The deadlock over farm laws has been on since November 2019.

Thousands of farmers have been sitting on protest at the borders of Delhi, demanding that the farm laws be scrapped.

The Supreme Court has put on hold the farm laws and a three-member committee it appointed to look into the issue has submitted its report. The committee was formed by the top court in January this year to help end the deadlock. The report was submitted on March 19.

The court said it was extremely disappointed" by the government's handling of the crisis.

"These are matters of life and death. We are concerned with laws. We are concerned with lives and property of people affected by the agitation. We are trying to solve the problem in the best way. One of the powers we have is to suspend the legislation," then Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had said.