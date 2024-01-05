Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls, NDA Ally OP Rajbhar Seeking 5 Seats from UP, 4 From Bihar

OP Rajbhar is the MLA from Zahoorabad seat of Ghazipur.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President Om Prakash Rajbhar has demanded five Lok Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh and four Lok Sabha seats from Bihar from the BJP as part of the National Democratic Alliance, his son said on Thursday.

Mr Rajbhar's son and SBSP's chief spokesperson Arun Rajbhar told PTI that the party president had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday and discussed the seat sharing.

Mr Rajbhar had on December 29 also met BJP President JP Nadda.

Arun Rajbhar said that in his meetings with Shah and Nadda, his father asked for his party, Ghazipur, Ballia, Mau, Salempur and Chandauli Lok Sabha seats in UP and Nawada, Valmiki Nagar, Siwan, and Karakat Lok Sabha seats from Bihar.

Arun Rajbhar said that the BJP leaders have given the party leader their assurance that a decision would be taken when the time comes.

Arun Rajbhar also said that Amit Shah and JP Nadda have assured his father that he would be made a minister in the expanded UP cabinet, an exercise which is expected to take place after January 16.

The SBSP president also offered to hold big rallies for the BJP in Azamgarh and Basti districts of Uttar Pradesh after January, which has been accepted by both the leaders, he said.

The SBSP had contested the last UP assembly elections in 2022 in alliance with Samajwadi Party and won six seats. The party broke ties with SP and joined the BJP-led NDA.

OP Rajbhar was the Backward Class Welfare Minister in the NDA government formed in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, but he separated from the government just before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, citing differences with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

